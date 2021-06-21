UAE: Woman ordered to pay man Dh50,000 for insulting, shoving him at traffic signal
He had asked her to move her vehicle as the signal was green.
A woman was ordered to pay a man Dh50,000 as compensation for insulting and pushing him.
According to Emarat Al Youm, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that the woman pay him Dh150,000 in compensation for material and moral damages, and a legal interest of 12 per cent from the date of the legal claim until full payment, in addition to legal fees and expenses.
The man said that he was carrying out his work when the defendant stopped her vehicle at a traffic signal. When he asked her to move the vehicle because the signal was green, she refused.
The woman then got out of her car and insulted and pushed the man, after he told her he would inform the police.
The man submitted proof that he was receiving treatment from a psychiatrist due to the damage he sustained after the woman assaulted him and harmed his dignity among his family and friends.
The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance stated that, according to evidence, the defendant assaulted the plaintiff physically and verbally, which caused him distress and pain.
It, therefore, ordered the woman to pay him Dh50,000 as compensation, in addition to legal fees and expenses.
