UAE: Woman ordered to pay Dh15,000 for physical assault

Ismail Sebugwaawo
Filed on July 11, 2021
A young woman of Arab origin, who assaulted a lady and caused injuries to her shoulder, has been instructed by the Abu Dhabi Civil Court to pay Dh15,000 to the victim in compensation for the damages.

Official court documents revealed that the victim, who, too, is of Arab descent, had filed a lawsuit against the defendant demanding Dh200,000 in compensation for the physical, material and moral damages she had allegedly sustained after the defendant hit her on the shoulder.

The victim said in her lawsuit that the defendant had grievously attacked her on the shoulder which caused her both internal and external injuries.

She alleged that she was in excruciating pain and was unable to perform her duties for more than 20 days due to the shoulder injury.

She further alleged that she also suffered psychological problems because of the attack.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had fined the defendant Dh10,000 after she was found guilty of assaulting the victim.

Later, the defendant moved the Abu Dhabi Civil Court and filed a lawsuit, pleading that the case be dismissed for lack of evidence and substance.

However, the judge ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 to the victim in compensation for the damages and also bear her legal expenses.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts.




