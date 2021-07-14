UAE: Woman insults public figure on social media, ordered to pay Dh20,000 in damages

She had published an audio recording on Twitter and WhatsApp that included insults and abuse against him.

A RAK court ordered a woman to pay a former Federal National Council (FNC) member Dh20,000 as compensation for insulting him on social media.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he stated that the defendant attributed incorrect facts to him to humiliate him and damage his reputation as a former member of the FNC and a well-known public figure.

He claimed that the insult damaged his honour and reputation and caused harm to his family. He, therefore, requested that the woman be obliged to pay him Dh200,000 in compensation for moral and material damages.

The civil court confirmed that the defendant had published an audio recording on social media (both on WhatsApp and Twitter) that included insults and abuse against the plaintiff.

The penal verdict issued against her is final, according to the ruling issued by the Court of Appeal and the appeal issued by the Federal Supreme Court, it added.

As for the plaintiff’s request for compensation for material damages, the court decided to reject the request for lack of evidence, reported Emarat Al Youm.

It instead ordered the Arab woman to pay the plaintiff Dh20,000 in compensation for moral damages in addition to legal fees and expenses.