UAE: Woman insults public figure on social media, ordered to pay Dh20,000 in damages
She had published an audio recording on Twitter and WhatsApp that included insults and abuse against him.
A RAK court ordered a woman to pay a former Federal National Council (FNC) member Dh20,000 as compensation for insulting him on social media.
The plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which he stated that the defendant attributed incorrect facts to him to humiliate him and damage his reputation as a former member of the FNC and a well-known public figure.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Dh1.8 million payout for worker left disabled after workplace accident
He claimed that the insult damaged his honour and reputation and caused harm to his family. He, therefore, requested that the woman be obliged to pay him Dh200,000 in compensation for moral and material damages.
The civil court confirmed that the defendant had published an audio recording on social media (both on WhatsApp and Twitter) that included insults and abuse against the plaintiff.
The penal verdict issued against her is final, according to the ruling issued by the Court of Appeal and the appeal issued by the Federal Supreme Court, it added.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Man on trial for stealing Dh130,000 and trespassing office premises
As for the plaintiff’s request for compensation for material damages, the court decided to reject the request for lack of evidence, reported Emarat Al Youm.
It instead ordered the Arab woman to pay the plaintiff Dh20,000 in compensation for moral damages in addition to legal fees and expenses.
-
News
UAE: Woman insults public figure on social media, ...
She had published an audio recording on Twitter and WhatsApp that... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Ministry announces 50 high school toppers in ...
The list is divided into 2 categories, including Emirati and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh1.8 million payout for worker left...
The near-fatal accident occurred due to negligence at the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of...
He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Sleeping child forgotten in bus dies of...
He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: That 'Lulu anniversary' offer is fake, don't ...
Lulu says all genuine offers will be shared on the retailer's... READ MORE
-
News
Union Coop offers up to 65% off on 1,500 items...
The campaign is set to begin on July 15 and will continue till July... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of...
The number of countries increases from 31 to 35. READ MORE