UAE: Woman granted divorce from 'abusive' husband, housing allowance of Dh50,000 per year

A court in Umm Al Quwain has upheld a previous ruling in favour of a woman who sought to divorce her 'abusive' husband.

The Court of First Instance had ordered the husband in question to pay his ex-wife Dh30,000 as the remainder of her dowry, Dh6,000 for the three-month post-divorce waiting period, and Dh10,000 as conciliatory payment in Dh2,000 monthly instalments.

It also ordered him to provide for the children — until marriage for the girls and until puberty for the boy.

The court further ordered the husband to pay his ex-wife Dh50,000 annually as housing allowance; Dh1,000 per month for electricity, water, gas and internet; Dh10,000 every five years as furniture allowance; Dh10,000 per month as alimony for the children; and to hire a maid and pay her a monthly salary of no less than Dh1,000.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the court also ordered the husband to pay the children’s school fees, provide an appropriate car, as well as hand over the children’s documents, the ex-wife’s gold jewellery that she left at home, and her personal papers. It also obligated him to pay legal fees and expenses.

Unsatisfied with the verdict, the husband and wife appealed the decision. The husband demanded the annulment of the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance on the grounds that the court was not specialised in the case, and that there was no proof of damage. He also requested that the wife be ordered to pay legal fees and expenses.

The wife stated in her lawsuit that her husband had abused her and that she had endured many problems for the sake of her children. She also said that he hit her more than once while she was pregnant.

The woman explained that their married life had become impossible and asked for a divorce and the preservation of her rights as well as her children’s.

The husband denied assaulting or harming his wife, and said that the differences between them were normal, as could be expected between all spouses. He said that his wife did not provide any evidence that she had been beaten, and requested that the case be rejected because he still wanted to keep his wife.

The Personal Status Appeal Court upheld the verdict by the Court of First Instance and rejected the couple's appeal. It ordered both parties to pay legal fees and expenses.