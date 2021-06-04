News
UAE: Woman dies after falling off 4th floor, suicide suspected

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 4, 2021
Police say initial investigation revealed family issue caused the suicide


The Sharjah Police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Indian woman who died after falling off the fourth floor of a residential building in Al Tawoon area in Sharjah.

According to a police source, initial investigation revealed that the woman committed suicide due to a family issue.

He said the Operations Room of the Sharjah Police received a report at 9.15pm on Thursday, reporting the incident. A team of patrols, national ambulance and forensic officials rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived the site, the woman had succumbed to the severe injuries in the skull and fracture in her neck.

The body has been transferred to forensic laboratory for more investigation.

The Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station summoned the woman’s family and relatives who were in contact with her before the incident. The police have completed the legal procedures to hand over the body to the family.

Afkar Abdullah



