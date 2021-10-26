UAE: Woman denied divorce, ordered to pay children's living expenses

Judges grant her custody of the children

The Dubai Personal Status Court has rejected a woman’s request for divorce and alimony of Dh200,000. The court has also ordered her to pay the cost of living for her children.

The woman, from Norway, claimed that she was the primary earning member of her family since their marriage, in 2012.

She stated that all her attempts to convince her husband to take financial responsibilities have failed.

In October 2020, the couple and their two children, aged 9 and 7, flew to Norway.

While there, she said her husband refused to return to the UAE or allow her to take the children with her.

She flew back to the UAE, leaving the children behind, in order to avoid being stuck away from work because of Covid-19 airport closures.

After arriving in Dubai, she claimed, her husband sent her messages from Norway, threatening to keep the kids with him if she refused to sign an agreement related to their financial obligations.

She claimed, she was forced to fly back to Norway where she signed an agreement to be the sole provider for their kids.

The man, who is not a UAE resident, denied his wife’s allegations through his Emirati lawyer, Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates.

“She willingly left her children with him after the couple agreed my client remains in Norway to handle their investments in real estate, in both Norway and the United States,” Awatif told the court.

Awatif submitted copies of WhatsApp chats between the couple that proves her client’s side of the story.

“My client is the one who was emotionally and physically harmed because she abandoned him.”

Last month, the court denied the woman’s request for divorce citing a failure to provide proof of harm resulting from the marital relationship.

After acknowledging the agreement, she signed in Norway, and as per the couple’s religion and laws which consider both sides equal in responsibilities and rights, the court rejected the woman’s request for alimony.

“Ordering the husband to pay an alimony does not stand between non-Muslim married couples especially with documents proving the woman’s monthly income of Dh65,000 and an annual increment of Dh300,000,” the court said as part of its verdict.

Judges also rejected the woman's request for a housing allowance after documents submitted to court proved that her work provides her with housing.

However, judges granted her custody of her children.

The woman was also ordered to pay legal fees for the case.