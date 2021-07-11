UAE: Woman attacks cops escorting her to court, placed under house arrest
She slapped and bit the officer before fleeing the courthouse.
The Fujairah Court has sentenced a woman to six months of house arrest for resisting, assaulting and insulting police officers.
The GCC national will have to wear an electronic bracelet and pay a fine of Dh5,000.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Woman ordered to pay Dh15,000 for physical assault
The accused was referred to the court after assaulting two female police officers, resisting them, and verbally insulting them while they were performing their duties.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the accused denied the charges.
Amna Al-Zaabi, the lawyer of one of the victims, demanded the maximum penalty be imposed on the accused, involving a fine of Dh51,000.
Al-Zaabi stated that the accused assaulted the victim while she was on duty, causing her injuries that were confirmed in a medical report, and insulted her.
She argued that the defendant illegally photographed and slapped the victim, who was assigned to bring her to the court room. She then bit her and pushed her in the elevator, before fleeing outside the courthouse in Fujairah.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Duo ordered to sweep streets for traffic offences
The second victim, who also works as a police officer, stated that she was on duty in the Judicial Department in Fujairah when she was assigned to go to one of the official's offices to accompany the accused.
The latter, however, attacked her and pushed her hard so that she fell to the ground, leading to injury. The defendant insulted her too.
-
News
UAE: Woman attacks cops escorting her to court
She slapped and bit the officer before fleeing the courthouse. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, hazy day, temperature to touch...
The NCM also predicts a humid night on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: New strategy to protect patients' data from...
DoH is the first entity in the region to develop a strategy of this... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Cambridge talks to focus on Islamic culture,...
The university said the areas of collaboration are expected to... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
-
News
These countries will mark Eid Al Adha on July 21
Around two billion Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai non-oil private sector growth weakens in...
Jobs data quite promising as there were renewed efforts to increase... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light