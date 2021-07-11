UAE: Woman attacks cops escorting her to court, placed under house arrest

She slapped and bit the officer before fleeing the courthouse.

The Fujairah Court has sentenced a woman to six months of house arrest for resisting, assaulting and insulting police officers.

The GCC national will have to wear an electronic bracelet and pay a fine of Dh5,000.

The accused was referred to the court after assaulting two female police officers, resisting them, and verbally insulting them while they were performing their duties.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the accused denied the charges.

Amna Al-Zaabi, the lawyer of one of the victims, demanded the maximum penalty be imposed on the accused, involving a fine of Dh51,000.

Al-Zaabi stated that the accused assaulted the victim while she was on duty, causing her injuries that were confirmed in a medical report, and insulted her.

She argued that the defendant illegally photographed and slapped the victim, who was assigned to bring her to the court room. She then bit her and pushed her in the elevator, before fleeing outside the courthouse in Fujairah.

The second victim, who also works as a police officer, stated that she was on duty in the Judicial Department in Fujairah when she was assigned to go to one of the official's offices to accompany the accused.

The latter, however, attacked her and pushed her hard so that she fell to the ground, leading to injury. The defendant insulted her too.