UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches Dh179 flight to Baku
Quarantine-free travel for UAE travellers.
Budget carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced its latest flight to Baku, Azerbaijan, starting August 14, 2021.
The launch of the new route will see the airline now flying to 29 destinations. Azerbaijan is currently on Abu Dhabi’s 'Green List' meaning that travellers will not be required to quarantine upon arrival or when returning back to the UAE’s capital.
The flight to Baku will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday. One-way airfare starts as low as Dh179, including administration fee, a statement issued on Wednesday said.
“Baku is a city like no other with a unique fusion of cultures offering a wide variety for everyone, from hospitality, history to F&B. As restrictions across the world start to ease, we continue to provide more travel options for those with a desire to travel – we look forward to seeing you on board soon,” said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.
Baku is positioned on the coast of the beautiful Caspian Sea and is the most southern point of Azerbaijan. Located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the city’s heritage, leisure and architecture is the perfect blend of multiple cultures making it a true sight to be seen, experience and enjoy.
