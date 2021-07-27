News
UAE: Win Dh100,000 for video about Dubai summer

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on July 27, 2021

Supplied photo

The HD videos can range from 30 seconds to a minute in length


You could win a cool Dh100,000 for capturing Dubai in all its summer glory.

Launched as part of the ongoing Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) festival, the contest requires residents to capture on video what makes summer in the emirate special.

Made especially for Instagram under the theme ‘Dubai Summer Story’, the HD videos can range from 30 seconds to a minute in length, and must cover three activities from food, shopping, hotels, family fun and citywide attractions. Videos can be uploaded to Instagram with the tag @dsssocial using #DubaiSummerStory.

The contest is open till August 24.

Videographers taking part in the contest must ensure their films respect the UAE’s cultural and societal traditions, with a modest dress code and avoiding display of alcoholic beverages or shisha.

This year’s DSS will be on till September 4.

