UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?

Even as speculations are rife about CBSE Grade 12 exam dates, there are indications they will be held between July 15 and August 26.

As CBSE-affiliated students in the UAE eagerly await the formal announcement, it’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared in September 2021.

Leading Indian media outlets have been widely reporting on the possible dates for the Grade 12 board exams — even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to formally announce the exam dates on June 1.

This comes after the decision to conduct the exams was taken in a high-level virtual meeting chaired by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of the country’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

However, during the meet, seemingly, the board also suggested that students who miss the examinations in the first phase due to Covid-19 will be allowed to take the exams later.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School Dubai, opined: “We have not received any official update from CBSE. At our school, we are ready to implement any decision by the Indian Government and CBSE authorities, both as a school and as an examination centre for class 12 examinations.

"We advise our students to be well prepared for a full-fledged examination regardless of the pending decisions or schedule," he added. "In case the highest authorities in India decide for a modified exam pattern, they are advised to take it positively.”

During the May 23 virtual meeting, two proposals had been put forward — one was to hold exams in only 19 “major subjects” and the second was to hold objective-type exams with a much shorter duration.

Fatima Martin, Principal at GEMS New Millennium School–Al Khail said, “CBSE has taken the non-exam route to assess Grade 10 students, and we are confident that they will consider all the suggestions received and deliver a pragmatic solution on Grade 12 assessments by June 1, 2021 as promised.”

She further said, “We are doing our best to ensure that the students are in the zone and are thoroughly prepared should formal exams be announced. Apart from keeping up the tempo on the curriculum-based nuances, we are also counselling students regarding applications to universities. We have been assisting students applying to western universities with their required correspondences and helping them to secure a tentative enrolment.”

Meanwhile, head teachers also reiterated that the pandemic has taught the batch of 2021 to be resilient and strong in ways that one could never have perceived otherwise.

“Students of this cohort are by nature more pragmatic and farsighted, which has helped us educators to elicit their commitment to achieving excellence in their academics as well,” adds Martin.

Irrespective of the dates, students are being advised to keep up their revision.

Annie Mathew, principal of Gulf Model School, said, “Now that there’s an amount of certainty about the exams — though more clarity is needed about the actual mode — it gives students the reason and motivation to return to their preparation with added vigour and interest.”

