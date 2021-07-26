UAE: Why students could use less screen-time this summer

Distance learning means that children log up to 35-40 hours of screen time a week, only for school.

This summer break, parents are urged to break the habit of children spending long hours on electronic devices, which takes a toll on their mental and physical health, a senior doctor has said.

As children have been spending a big amount of time on online classes, parents could encourage them to completely avoid or at least minimise the use of gadgets during the vacation and help build a healthy lifestyle, said Dr Asma Al Marzouqi, division chief for paediatrics at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), which is under the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

“Distance learning means that children log up to 35-40 hours of screen time a week, only for school. Also, children spend time on technology devices after school — on social media, on chatting apps, and playing video games. This means a significant portion of the day is spent staring at a screen,” she pointed out.

“Challenges pertaining to eye strain, weight and obesity, and mental health have accelerated amongst children over the past year, with spikes in depression because of less social interaction.”

As children’s brains are still developing, excessive screen time makes a kid more vulnerable to mental and physical problems, she warned.

Summer vacation should be seen as an opportunity for parents to try to minimise their children’s gadget use and encourage them to do physical activities or take up a hobby like drawing, reading, swimming or arts and craft, the doctor explained.

Parents could also arrange a daily timeslot of 30-45 minutes for sunlight exposure and an outdoor activity like walking, swimming, cycling, running, etc. with all family members.

“In the case of summer courses or homework, we recommend these to be limited to two hours a day, as per the guidelines set by the American Academy of Paediatrics.”

At the same time, the doctor advised that parents must be patient with children while trying to restrict screen time.

“What is also important in such situations is communication — children are more likely to react negatively if they don’t understand why such actions are being taken. By communicating openly and clearly with your children and explaining why you are setting rules on the use of digital devices, it will help them understand that you are doing this for their own health and well-being, making them less inclined to resist.”

Although it is ideal for children to completely stop using digital devices after online schooling, the doctor advises a flexible regimen.

“Find a balance — with online schooling taking up most of the screen time, children may feel it unfair that they don’t get the opportunity to spend leisure time on their phones, laptops, etc. and doing the things they enjoy.

“Instead of completely banning screen time after school, allow children a strictly limited time for it. For example, only one hour where they can respond to their friends, watch their favourite shows, etc. Once the hour is complete, encourage them to engage in a hobby they enjoy.”

HEALTH CONDITIONS CAUSED BY OVERUSE OF GADGETS

> Eyestrain: The brightness of the screen, holding devices too close to the eyes and poor posture aggravate underlying vision issues

> Obesity: Uncontrolled use of gadgets lead children to a more sedentary lifestyle. This lack of movement and physical activity, coupled by unhealthy eating habits, cause weight gain.

> Mood swings and depression: Excessive screen time may lead to poor sleep quality and dependence on tech devices, causing aggressive behaviour

Signs of Internet Addiction Disorder

> Emotional symptoms: Depression, anxiety, isolation, a lack of sense of time, defensiveness, agitation, mood swings, loneliness, boredom with routine tasks, etc.

> Physical symptoms: Backache, headaches, carpal tunnel syndrome (pain, numbness and tingling in the hand and arm), insomnia, neck pain, poor nutrition, weight gain or loss, etc.

HIGHLIGHT

If the mentioned symptoms are evident in your children and become more common, book an appointment with a paediatrician or child psychologist.

TIPS FOR PARENTS

1. Set rules to limit the use of gadgets

2. Be patient and communicate with children why screen time must be limited

3. Encourage children to take up a new hobby like painting, drawing, swimming or reading

4. Arrange a daily time slot of 30-45 minutes of outdoor activity

5. Lead by example and find time to put down gadgets and spend more time with the family