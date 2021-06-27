UAE: What DSS has in store for residents, tourists this year

The 24th edition of the Dubai Summer Surprises starts on July 1 and will continue till September 4.

The 24th edition of the shopping festival Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has a lot in store, as the emirate looks to win over the Covid-19 challenge.

The organisers are set to welcome tourists from multiple markets with a special focus on some of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kuwait, Bahrain, and also Egypt.

Emiratis and UAE citizens will be the primary clients who are expected to participate in large numbers in the shopping extravaganza.

The organisers are also targeting people from the secondary markets that include guests from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The DSS, which will be held for 10 weeks, will commence with a special opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1.

The event, which will be held till September 4, seeks to comply with all Covid-19 safety measures.

Suhaila Saqer Obaid Ghobash, the Director of Events and Festivals, reiterated that the safety measures, especially for children, must be borne in mind while attending the event.

She said, “Children have started going back to school. Besides, teenagers above 12 have been vaccinated. It's the responsibility of the adults to make sure that the teenagers who have been vaccinated wear masks while attending these events and activities and sanitise their hands each time they touch something. It’s community involvement that’s the need of the hour.”

This edition of the DSS will have several promotions that include the DSS Share Millionaire, Daily Surprises, and raffle draws.

The new additions to the line-up include food events such as Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine & Win, and the Movie Magic and the Summer Art Project.

The DSS offers, which offers mega sales and includes special entertainment activities planned over the course of the event, is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

