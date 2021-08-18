News
UAE welcomes Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on humanitarian grounds

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 18, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed the development on Wednesday.


The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.




