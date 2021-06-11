UAE weather: Temperature to rise up to 46°C, dusty weekend ahead

Winds are expected to cause blowing dust all weekend long.

Temperatures on Friday are set to soar to up to 46°C on Friday, with predictions of a dusty weekend ahead.

According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, the weather on Friday is predicted to be fair in general and partly cloudy eastward by afternoon.

The lowest temperature recorded on Friday was 21.4°C at 5:45am on Friday morning in Damtha, Al Ain.

Friday night will be more humid, carrying onto early Saturday morning, allowing for a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds, freshening at times are expected to cause blowing dust on both Friday and Saturday. These winds will generally be at the speed of 15-25 mph but may reach up to 40 kmph.

The sea will moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. Seas on Saturday will be will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.