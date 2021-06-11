UAE weather: Temperature to rise up to 46°C, dusty weekend ahead
Winds are expected to cause blowing dust all weekend long.
Temperatures on Friday are set to soar to up to 46°C on Friday, with predictions of a dusty weekend ahead.
According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, the weather on Friday is predicted to be fair in general and partly cloudy eastward by afternoon.
The lowest temperature recorded on Friday was 21.4°C at 5:45am on Friday morning in Damtha, Al Ain.
#__ 21.4 () 05:45 .#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 21.4°C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE Local time— (@NCMS_media) June 11, 2021
Friday night will be more humid, carrying onto early Saturday morning, allowing for a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds, freshening at times are expected to cause blowing dust on both Friday and Saturday. These winds will generally be at the speed of 15-25 mph but may reach up to 40 kmph.
The sea will moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. Seas on Saturday will be will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Police issue warning against leaving...
Leaving valuable items behind in parked cars is an open invitation... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
He was a student of India International School in Sharjah. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man accused of sexually assaulting teen...
The Pakistani defendant, 38, claimed he had come to repair the water... READ MORE
-
News
UAE awaits the long-cherished UNSC moment
If elected, the UAE will win the ‘Arab seat’ in the 15-... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE aim to move a step closer to final World Cup...
With 12 points from six matches, the second-placed UAE currently... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
G7 to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses to...
The UK will donate five million doses by the end of September,... READ MORE
-
Interviews
WKND Special: Inspiring journey of Pakistani...
From a makeup artist to Pakistan’s most recognised female... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version