UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C, light winds expected

Fair weather, hazy at times, to prevail

The temperature is set to sizzle at a maximum of 47°C on Wednesday.

Fair weather, hazy at times, will prevail during the daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand.

Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a probability of convective cloud formations Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

The Centre also chronicled rainfall over several areas of the country yesterday, attributing the phenomenon to cloud seeding.

Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.