UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C, light winds expected
Fair weather, hazy at times, to prevail
The temperature is set to sizzle at a maximum of 47°C on Wednesday.
Fair weather, hazy at times, will prevail during the daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand.
Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a probability of convective cloud formations Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The Centre also chronicled rainfall over several areas of the country yesterday, attributing the phenomenon to cloud seeding.
# # #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/z8WC9nPRXj— (@NCMS_media) July 6, 2021
Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspections at ...
A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 12 free webinars to help you stay healthy...
Attendees will get vouchers worth Dh1,500 and stand a chance to win... READ MORE
-
Education
Schools thrilled as UAE students notch top IB...
In the UAE pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other ... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passes away
He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman: Total lockdown to be imposed during Eid Al...
The closure of commercial activities during the evening shall... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney extends lockdown as Delta...
Stay-at-home orders have already been in place in the country’s ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Temperature to hit 47°C, light...
Fair weather, hazy at times, to prevail READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says