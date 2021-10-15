UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
The weather across the UAE is predicted to be fairly moderate on Friday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS) The lowest tempretaure recorded today morning was 19°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time while at Jebel Jais it was 19.6°C .
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 19°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/h5StCGn4Fq— (@NCMS_media) October 15, 2021
The temperatures are expected to dip further as winter approaches.
NCMS has predicted a humid morning with chances of fog and mist formations over some coastal areas.
Skies are going to be fair to partly cloudy over times during the day.
