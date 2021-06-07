UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 49°C, blowing dust expected

The lowest recorded temperature on Monday was 22.5°C in Ras Al Khaimah.

Temperatures in the UAE are set to reach up to 49°C in internal areas on Monday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 22.5°C in Jabal Mebreh in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am UAE local time.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE summer temperature crosses 51°C: Tips to stay cool

The trend of hotter daytime temperatures is set to continue, with Monday night and Tuesday morning set to be more humid, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and interior areas.

Residents can also expect light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.