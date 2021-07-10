News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid night predicted

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 10, 2021
(Photo: Ryan Lim/KT)

The NCM has forecast a general increase in temperature on Saturday.


It is set to get hotter in the UAE, as the National Centre for Meteorology predicts a general increase in temperatures. The heat in some internal areas could sizzle at up to 48°C.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is set to prevail on Saturday, with it being hazy during the daytime over some areas. It is also set to be humid tonight and early Sunday morning, with a chance of mist formations over some parts.

There is a probability for convective cloud formations by afternoon Eastward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




