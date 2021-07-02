UAE weather: Hot and hazy weather, light winds predicted for weekend

A maximum of 48°C is expected on Friday.

The weather going into the weekend is expected to be hot and hazy.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects daytime temperatures to sizzle at a maximum of 48°C over some internal areas on Friday. Hotter daytime temperatures are set to carry into Saturday as well.

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 23.5°C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 05:30 UAE Local time. — (@NCMS_media) July 2, 2021

Light to moderate winds are expected to offer some respite throughout the weekend, with the chance that they could become freshening at times and cause blowing dust and sand come Saturday.

Seas are expected to be slight in the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both Friday and Saturday.