UAE weather: Heavy rains reported as temperature hits 47°C

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 14, 2021
Cloud seeding has been triggering rainfall in the country, official says.


Heavy rains have been reported in parts of the UAE on Wednesday, even as the highest temperature hit 47°C.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said heavy rains lashed Abu Samrah and Al Sad in Al Ain.

Light to moderate rains have also been reported over Al Khaznah, Tawi Khadraq and

Sieh Al Hama – Al Ain Road.

Social media handle Storm Centre posted multiple videos of the rains.

Coincidentally, the highest temperature of the day (47°C) was also reported in Al Ain.

A top NCM official had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that cloud seeding triggered rainfall in the country over the last few days.

The weather forecaster said the rain-bearing capacity of convective clouds in the eastern direction was also enhanced by cloud seeding.

Dr. Ahmed Habib from the NCM said that during summer, the country experiences monsoon low pressure from India, which, typically, raises temperatures, especially in the eastern parts of the country amid growing formation of convective cloud that triggers rainfall.




