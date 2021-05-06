News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather: Fog alert issued, poor visibility in some areas

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 6, 2021
File photo

Motorists advised to drive with extreme caution.


The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday issued a fog alert over some parts of the UAE.

The NCM has announced fog formation over the Arjan and Al Haffar areas in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists have been advised to drive with extreme caution due to poor visibility conditions.

The weather department also said there will also be fog over some internal and coastal areas of the country.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210506&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509434&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 