Motorists advised to drive with extreme caution.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) on Thursday issued a fog alert over some parts of the UAE.

The NCM has announced fog formation over the Arjan and Al Haffar areas in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists have been advised to drive with extreme caution due to poor visibility conditions.

The weather department also said there will also be fog over some internal and coastal areas of the country.