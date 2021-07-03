UAE weather: Expect a hot but clear day, with dusty conditions at times
Maximum temperature in Dubai expected to be 42 degrees Celsius.
The weather in the UAE is expected to be clear, generally hot, and dusty at times during the day, according to The National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 44 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Dubai will touch 42 degrees Celsius, NCM said. Humidity levels will hover around 80-50 per cent around the country.
#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 48.7 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah Region) at 15:15 UAE Local Time.— (@NCMS_media) July 2, 2021
Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast at night, with the possibility of some convective clouds to the east by afternoon, humid over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming. At night, until Sunday morning, the winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times, causing dust.
The Arabian Gulf and The Sea of Oman will witness light waves.
#__ #_ #_ #___ #_ pic.twitter.com/obAkfJlb2O— (@NCMS_media) July 2, 2021
