News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather: Expect a hot but clear day, with dusty conditions at times

Wam/Dubai
Filed on July 3, 2021
KT file photo

Maximum temperature in Dubai expected to be 42 degrees Celsius.


The weather in the UAE is expected to be clear, generally hot, and dusty at times during the day, according to The National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 44 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Dubai will touch 42 degrees Celsius, NCM said. Humidity levels will hover around 80-50 per cent around the country.

Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast at night, with the possibility of some convective clouds to the east by afternoon, humid over some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming. At night, until Sunday morning, the winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times, causing dust.

The Arabian Gulf and The Sea of Oman will witness light waves.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210626&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629253&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 