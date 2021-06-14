News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather: Brace for 90% humidity, highs of 46°C today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 14, 2021
Photo: Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

The NCM also predicts blowing dust and sand caused by winds.


The trend of hotter weather in the UAE is set to continue, with a maximum of 46°C predicted for Monday in internal areas. The lowest temperature recorded today was 23.2°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 04:30 am.

Monday night and Tuesday morning are set to be more humid, reaching up to 90 per cent,.

The National Centre of Meteorology also issued a series of fog alerts for northern areas of the country that were in place from 3am to 8am.The alert warned of a deterioration in horizontal visibility in the affected areas, which may drop even more over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, especially westward.

The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210609&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609097&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 