UAE weather: Brace for 90% humidity, highs of 46°C today
The NCM also predicts blowing dust and sand caused by winds.
The trend of hotter weather in the UAE is set to continue, with a maximum of 46°C predicted for Monday in internal areas. The lowest temperature recorded today was 23.2°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 04:30 am.
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 23.2°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 04:30 UAE Local time— (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021
Monday night and Tuesday morning are set to be more humid, reaching up to 90 per cent,.
The National Centre of Meteorology also issued a series of fog alerts for northern areas of the country that were in place from 3am to 8am.The alert warned of a deterioration in horizontal visibility in the affected areas, which may drop even more over some coastal and internal areas.
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/aMhhvivwFY— (@NCMS_media) June 14, 2021
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, especially westward.
The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
-
News
UAE: Woman seeks help from 'sorcerer' for marital ...
Witchcraft and sorcery are forbidden under the Sharia (Islamic) law,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian schools in UAE offer hybrid model...
On-campus learners took their assessments on the school campus, while ... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE universities get students ready for careers...
New degrees, diplomas equip students with skills to become strategic... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man sends 'insulting' emails, 'causes'...
He claimed that the businessman had conned thousands of others out of ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden welcomes new Israeli govt, reaffirms...
Biden expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation between the US... READ MORE
-
News
UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi...
The UAE reiterated that these recurrent systematic terror attacks by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India reports 70,421 new cases, lowest...
This is the seventh consecutive day when India has reported less than ... READ MORE
-
World
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Gulf of Aden
There are no reports of any casualties. READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?