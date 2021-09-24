UAE weather alert: Police urge beachgoers be extra cautious
Authorities advice residents to follow safety guidelines
Dubai Police have issued a warning to beachgoers to remain extra cautious due to the present weather conditions.
In view of the severe sandstorm, there are chances of mishaps due to low visibility and high winds on the seashore.
Police have asked residents to call 999 in case of any emergencies.
The authorities have asked residents to follow safety guidelines.
#Attention | #DubaiPolice urges beachgoers to follow safety guidelines due to weather fluctuations and low visibility experienced across some areas in the emirate. In case of an emergency, dial 999. pic.twitter.com/FlmzZbIpeU— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 24, 2021
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-...
The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store READ MORE
-
Americas
Harris to host a separate meeting with Quad...
Quad members to compare notes with US vice-president after Biden... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sandstorm, heavy rain in parts of UAE on...
Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures... READ MORE
-
Americas
Modi, Australian PM, agree on 'new initiatives'
Deal to deepen economic ties between two countries READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB-CSK game delayed by UAE sandstorm
The match officials will inspect the conditions again before taking a ... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline