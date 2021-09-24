News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather alert: Police urge beachgoers be extra cautious

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 24, 2021
File photo

Authorities advice residents to follow safety guidelines

Dubai Police have issued a warning to beachgoers to remain extra cautious due to the present weather conditions.

In view of the severe sandstorm, there are chances of mishaps due to low visibility and high winds on the seashore.

Police have asked residents to call 999 in case of any emergencies.

The authorities have asked residents to follow safety guidelines.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210728&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729262&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 