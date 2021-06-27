UAE weather alert: NCM, Abu Dhabi Police warn of blowing dust
The alert will be in place over major areas until 7pm on Sunday.
A dust alert has been issued over many parts of the UAE on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow alert for blowing dust and sand. Caused by winds with speeds reaching up to 40 kmph, it could reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 metres at times over some exposed areas.
Moderate to fresh winds with speed reaching 40 km/h causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 m at times over some exposed areas from 08:30 until 19:00 Sunday 27/06/2021. pic.twitter.com/mRrxc4RzFP— (@NCMS_media) June 27, 2021
The alert will remain in place from 8:30am to 7pm and those in the area are to be on the lookout if they go for any outdoor activities.
The Abu Dhabi Police has urged drivers to be cautious due to the low visibility during. It has also warned motorists not be distracted by taking any videos or using their phone while driving.
#Urgent |#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust, and for your saftey and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone.— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 27, 2021
Low clouds will appear by morning over the East coast during the daytime, with a chance of rainy convectivve formations that could extend to some internal areas by afternoon.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
