UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of country

The UAE witnessed moderate to heavy showers of rain on Saturday, following a weather alert by the National Center of Meteorology earlier in the day.

Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet roads and reduced visibility.

Earlier in the day, the centre had issued an advisory, noting that "convective cloud formation associated with rainfall, fresh and strong winds at times with speed of 45 km/hr" was expected over some Eastern areas.

Horizontal visibility would be reduced due to blowing dust and sand too between 2.30pm and 7pm on Saturday, it added.

Several parts of Al Ain enjoyed downpours with the region of Saa witnessing heavy rainfall, while Khatm Al Shiklah saw moderate rains.

Um Ghafa, Al Fouah and Al Hili were other areas that saw light to moderate showers.