UAE weather alert: Dust warnings issued, temperatures to reach 47°C

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 17, 2021 | Last updated on June 17, 2021 at 08.38 am
The NCM has warned of blowing sand causing a decrease in horizontal visibility.


Dust alerts have been issued for various parts of the country on Thursday morning.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, fresh northwesterly winds, strong at times, can reach up to 45 kmph causing blowing dust and suspended sand over various parts of the UAE.

The NCM has warned that this could reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres at times over some exposed areas, especially westward. The alert will be in place from 6:30am to 6pm.

Temperatures, though on the decline, still remain sizzling at a maximum of 47°C over some internal areas. The lowest recorded temperature in the country today was 23.1°C in Jabal Al Heben, Fujairah at 03:15am.

Thursday night and Friday morning may show some fog or mist formations over certain areas due to an increase in humidity.

Seas will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.




