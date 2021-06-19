UAE weather alert: Chance of rain over some parts, says NCM
The Centre has also warned of blowing dust reducing visibility in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a chance of rain over some Eastern parts of the UAE on Saturday.
The NCM issued an alert for convective cloud formations over some parts of the country, which will be in place from 3:30pm to 6:30pm, advising those who partake in outdoor activities to be on the lookout.
A chance of convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas from 15:30 until 18:30 Saturday 19/06/2021. pic.twitter.com/NGlD9Yp9Z9— (@NCMS_media) June 19, 2021
The cloud formations are also associated with fresh winds causing blowing dust, which could reduce horizontal visibility at times in affected areas.
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman imposes new night-time movement ban
The decision goes into effect from tomorrow, June 20. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075...
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE approves innovative lung cancer drug
The move makes the UAE the second country in the world, after the USA,... READ MORE
-
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE
Many in India have found themselves unable to return as planned due... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE