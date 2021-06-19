UAE weather alert: Chance of rain over some parts, says NCM

The Centre has also warned of blowing dust reducing visibility in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a chance of rain over some Eastern parts of the UAE on Saturday.

The NCM issued an alert for convective cloud formations over some parts of the country, which will be in place from 3:30pm to 6:30pm, advising those who partake in outdoor activities to be on the lookout.

A chance of convective clouds formation maybe associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some Eastern areas from 15:30 until 18:30 Saturday 19/06/2021. pic.twitter.com/NGlD9Yp9Z9 — (@NCMS_media) June 19, 2021

The cloud formations are also associated with fresh winds causing blowing dust, which could reduce horizontal visibility at times in affected areas.