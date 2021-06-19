News
UAE weather alert: Chance of rain over some parts, says NCM

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 19, 2021
KT file photo

The Centre has also warned of blowing dust reducing visibility in some areas.


The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a chance of rain over some Eastern parts of the UAE on Saturday.

The NCM issued an alert for convective cloud formations over some parts of the country, which will be in place from 3:30pm to 6:30pm, advising those who partake in outdoor activities to be on the lookout.

The cloud formations are also associated with fresh winds causing blowing dust, which could reduce horizontal visibility at times in affected areas.




