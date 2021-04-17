- EVENTS
UAE: Watch out for scammers offering domestic services, police warn
Abu Dhabi Police urge public to avail such services from government-authorised companies.
Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against scammers who claim to provide domestic workers at competitive prices.
In a social media post, police said that these fraudsters often impersonate reputable companies with the aim of taking victims’ money.
Scammers will create online social accounts and websites or use fake phone numbers to lure victims into paying deposit money. Victims then neither receive the services promised nor do they get their money back.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to request such services from government-authorised companies and not fall victim to such scams.
They also explained that scams come in many different forms and it was important to raise public awareness about them.
