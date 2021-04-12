- EVENTS
UAE: Walk-in interviews for 50 jobs start today; salary Dh6,000
Candidates urged to carry resumes and credentials for instant onboarding
If you’re looking for a job, here are more than four dozen openings with a monthly salary up to Dh6,000, as well as additional benefits, depending on the performance of the candidate.
Walk-in interviews for 50 full-time vacancies for the role of sales officer of credit card and personal loan will take place for three consecutive days.
The mid-career job offers up to Dh6,000 monthly salary to candidates who have up to two years of experience. The job is open to both male and female candidates who have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Candidates should bring their resumes and credentials for instant onboarding if they pass the interview with flying colours.
The candidates applying for the jobs should have a visit or transferrable visa. The candidates will be offered a monthly salary as well attractive incentives and benefits as per the UAE labour law.
The company said a higher salary package would not be a constraint for deserving candidates.
The walk-in interviews will take place for three consecutive days between 10am and 12 noon at Al Masaood Tower 2, office No. 302, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai, starting today (Monday, April 12).
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
