UAE: Wait for Pakistani mangoes over; Lamborghini service back in Dubai

Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 07.15 am

Last year, around 1,100 mango boxes were delivered through the Lamborghini service.

The long wait for Pakistani mangoes is over as the king of fruits is now available in the UAE and has attracted buyers across the supermarkets in Dubai and Sharjah.

Residents thronged the wholesale and retail markets to have a first taste of the Pakistani mangoes this season. However, some mango lovers are anxiously waiting for 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' service that is expected to commence this week.

'Mangoes in Lamborghini' a drive by Pakistan Super Market proved a big success in Dubai last year as it doubled the sales of the fruit.

Jhanzeb Yaseen, managing director at Pakistan Super Market Dubai, said he will launch the 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' service on June 1 in Dubai to spread the message of love among the UAE residents by offering a short joyride in the Dh1.2 million supercar after delivering a minimum order of three boxes costing Dh150.

"Last year, we delivered approximately 1,100 mango boxes through the Lamborghini service. We have already received a number of enquiries for mango delivery through the supercar," Yaseen said.

"We are confident of delivering more than 2,500 mango boxes through the Lamborghini service this season. We have received a very positive response from our last year’s campaign. It was an experience like none other as we have made so many unforgettable memories from our Mango in a Lambo campaign.

"For many kids, it was the first time they were experiencing this and riding in a Lamborghini," Yaseen elaborated.

To a question, he said there will be no increase in mango prices under the Lamborghini service.

"We have decided not to raise the prices this year even though the expenses and logistics costs continue to rise. Even our Lamborghini delivery service is free for all," he said, adding that there should be a minimum order of three boxes from more than half a dozen varieties of Pakistani mangoes available at the supermarket.

He said the regular van delivery service will also be available but customers are keen on receiving their mangoes in the supercar.

"The 'Mango in a Lambo' delivery service is completely based on first come first serve basis. So we urge all our customers and mangoes enthusiasts to join our Facebook page ‘Pakistan Supermarket’ to know about the updates and delivery schedules, mango varieties and much more information related to the Mango in a Lambo campaign," he said.

Mango fans club

To a question, he said residents from Pakistan, India, Philippines and western countries are huge fans of Pakistani mango varieties such as Langra, Sindhiri, Anwar Rattole and Chaunsa, among others.

"The most demanded mango variety is definitely Chaunsa. As we all know that mango is known as the king of fruits, so is Chaunsa known as king of mangoes," Yaseen said.

Pakistan is home to about 250 varieties of mangoes and is the fifth largest producer of the fruit in the world after India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. The country is expected to export 150,000 tonnes of mangoes this year.

Waheed Ahmad, director at the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, said last year the export target of mango was initially set at 80,000 tonnes due to a significant negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

"However, mango exports were enhanced to 140,000 tonnes due to an extraordinary demand, generating valuable foreign exchange of $120 million," Ahmad said.

Sana Yasir, a Dubai resident, said her family is anxiously waiting for the Pakistani mangoes.

"We are unlikely to travel to our home country due to travel restrictions in the wake of the pandemic. So we have no choice but to taste king of fruits as soon as it arrives in the UAE," she said.

Munawar, a former banker, said there is no alternative to Pakistani mangoes and he will go to supermarket to buy Sindhiri and Chaunsa.

"I'm fan of Pakistani mangoes and don't wait to have it, although it is always better to enjoy the fruit in mid season," he said.

