UAE: Visually-impaired student gets 98.93% in exams, granted full scholarship

The Crown Prince of Ajman issued the directive on Sunday.

The Crown Prince of Ajman has ordered a full scholarship at Ajman University for a visually-impaired student who achieved 98.93 per cent in her secondary education exams in the emirate.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi ordered the allocation of funds for Khaleda Hatem Al-Junaid, who hails from Sudan and attends the Al Hikma Private School in Ajman.

The directive is in line with the royal's support for science and for creative and distinguished students on their journey of excellence.

Sheikh Ammar said that his support for the outstanding people of determination is an encouragement for the future generation to take responsibility in serving the UAE.

He praised the great support provided by The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the educational sector in preparing generations that will contribute to the development and progress of the country.

He also hailed the support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ajman, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, and the efforts of educational professionals around the country, who play a key role in the success of academic establishments.