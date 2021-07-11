UAE: Visually-impaired student gets 98.9% in exams, granted full scholarship

The Crown Prince of Ajman issued the directive on Sunday.

For Khalda Al Junaid, learning from home meant listening to videos and lectures over and over again and going through her studies in Braille. It was a tough challenge but the visually impaired student never gave up — in her final high school exams, she scored 98.9 per cent.

Recognising the Sudanese student’s incredible achievement, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, granted her full scholarship at Ajman University.

“Our support for outstanding students of determination and other excellent students aims to encourage young generation to participate in the process of national development,” said Sheikh Ammar who, along with other UAE leaders, have recently been honouring high school toppers in the country.

Al Junaid, a student of Al Hikma Private School, was overjoyed as she received the scholarship which she described as her ‘life medal’.

“I dedicate this honour to all people of determination across the country, both citizens and residents. The UAE leadership has always cared about all of us and this recognition is just one proof that it is keen on providing us with opportunities to succeed in life,” she said as she expressed her gratitude.

Despite her visual impairment, Al Junaid chooses to live like a normal student. Disability, she said, should never stop one from dreaming big.

“In fact, my ambition makes me forget the pain and struggles of being blind,” Al Junaid said. “I just trust God and seek His help.”

Now that she has finished high school, the Sudanese student aspires to master the Arabic language and explore its beautiful meaning until she obtains a doctorate.

Getting her As in school was no mean feat, Al Junaid said. “It required hard work and determination.”

Her academic achievements, she added, have all been possible thanks to the support of her family, teachers and all other government agencies that ensure people of determination are given the opportunities that can help them turn their dreams into reality.

“My school’s administration has also provided me with the learning aid I needed, primarily materials that are in Braille,” Al Junaid said.

When classes had to be held virtually, the school community — even parents — was given access to smart platforms, helping students navigate the e-learning process with ease, she added.

“I constantly review my daily lessons through distance learning, which helped me score high in the finals.”

Last week, Jordanian triplet sisters Lujain, Farah and Leen Adan Zoghan — who scored 98.5 per cent in their exams — were also awarded full scholarships at Ajman University by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid also honoured Sheikha Mohammed Sultan Al Hashimi, a student from Al Hikma Private School in the emirate, who came in first place in the general programme in private education, with a result of 99.1 per cent.

