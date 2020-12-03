UAE visa violators should depart before Dec 31: ICA
People whose visas expired before March 1 have until December 31 to avail of the exemption from all fines and other administrative restrictions.
With less than a month to go before the grace period ends for overstayers in the UAE, the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) on Thursday explained the procedures.
Also read: Dubai initiative to help visa violators correct status
People whose visas expired before March 1 have until December 31 to avail of the exemption from all fines and other administrative restrictions, the ICA said in a tweet.
Residence visa violators should book an air ticket with a departure date before December 31 and arrive at the airport with the ticket and passport four hours before the departure time.
Procedures of benefitting from the grace period granted to the visa violators by their exemption from all imposed fines and other administrative restrictions.#IdentityandCitizenship #ICAUAEeChannels pic.twitter.com/Mw3L9phM9M— Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) December 3, 2020
Visit visa holders whose papers expired before March 1 — and are planning to travel out of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah airports — should reach the airport at least six hours before the departure time to avail of the amnesty programme. Those who travel through Dubai and Al Maktoum airports will have to report at the Dubai Civil Aviaion Security Centre 48 hours before the departure time.
The authority also said violators who have dependants under their sponsorship should depart with their dependents.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
