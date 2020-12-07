UAE visa amnesty: ICA issues exit procedures
Residence visa violators should book an air ticket with a departure date before December 31.
The visit visa holders who have overstayed in the UAE and wishing to benefit from the grace period for fines will have to report 48 hours before their departure in Dubai, the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has said.
The exemption from all fines and other administrative restrictions are applicable to those who have their visas expired before March 1. People with visit visas and residency visas expired before March 1 can avail of the exemptions, provided they exit the country before December 31.
Also read: Dubai initiative to help visa violators correct status
Visit visa holders with their visas expired before March 1, who travel out of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah airports, should reach the airport at least six hours before the departure time to avail of the amnesty programme. Those who travel through Dubai and Al Maktoum airports will have to report at the Dubai Civil Aviaion Security Centre 48 hours before the departure time.
Residence visa violators should book an air ticket with a departure date before December 31 and arrive at the airport with the ticket and passport four hours before the departure time.
The authority also said that the violators who have dependants under their sponsorship should depart with their dependants.
