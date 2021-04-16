- EVENTS
UAE video: Speeding vehicle hits cyclist at zebra crossing, police warn of Dh500 fine
Abu Dhabi Police share the accident video as part of an awareness campaign
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday issued a fresh warning to motorists, stressing the importance of slowing down while approaching pedestrian crossings.
The police, as part of an awareness campaign, shared the video of an accident, where a speeding vehicle hits a cycle rider at a pedestrian crossing. The video also mentions about the inattentive driving behaviour of the motorist. The police urged social media users to express their comments on the issue.
# |— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 16, 2021
#_ - #_ #_ . pic.twitter.com/g8JxvW9lOR
The police reminded motorists that according to the UAE Federal Traffic Law, not giving priority to pedestrians at designated crossings would invite a fine of Dh500 and six black points.
