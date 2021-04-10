UAE video: Meet the Arab world's first female astronaut

Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 10, 2021 at 11.06 pm

28-year-old Nora Al Matrooshi was announced as one of two of the next Emirati astronauts.

Nora Al Matrooshi made headlines on Saturday as it was announced that she, along with Mohammed Al Mulla, would be the UAE's next two astronauts, making her the Arab world's first female astronaut.

The 28-year-old graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Astronauts Programme was chosen from over 4,000 applicants and will begin training with the Nasa astronaut's programme, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Born in 1993, Al Matrooshi had a passion for space and astronomy from a very early age, as she enjoyed going to stargazing events.

She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from United Arab Emirates University and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. She ranked first in the UAE's 2011 Math Olympiad.

She is an engineer at the National Petroleum Construction Company and was also the vice president of the company's youth council for five years. She has a long record of volunteering work and distinction in the field of science.

Al Matrooshi lives her life by the motto 'Do what makes you happy.'