UAE: Veteran teacher praised by education authority for winning coveted prize

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate veteran educationist Annamma Lucy, who won the coveted 2021 Dedicated Teacher Awards.

Annamma, who has been a teacher for over 23 years, teaches social studies at GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah Boys’ Branch.

She is one of the six winners under the nascent regional categories of the global award and is chosen from a record-breaking 13,000 nominations from 112 countries.

The judges considered several parameters such as a teacher demonstrating innovative practices, providing fantastic personal care, and preparing pupils for their future beyond the institution.

Annamma created a ‘Learning Journey’ programme amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the initiative was attended by 82 pupils during the summer holidays. She also organised motivational speakers and teachers from other schools in the GEMS group to inspire pupils.

“I feel overwhelmed with joy after winning this prestigious award and it will motivate me for years to come. I truly believe that this success is because of ‘we’ and not because of ‘me’," Annamma said.

"I would like to thank my students, first and foremost, and I would also like to thank the Good Shepherd nuns [who influenced her during her childhood], teachers, and parents for supporting me to get here. Lastly, thank you to Cambridge University Press for this amazing opportunity,” she added.

Dr Kenan Barut, the Director for Education and English language teaching in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), at Cambridge University Press, said, “I’d like to congratulate this year’s winner, Annamma, on behalf of everyone at Cambridge University Press. Inspirational teachers such as Annamma help to build brighter futures for young people. Sharing important values and preparing students for life beyond the classroom not only changes their lives for the better, but improves the world for everyone.”