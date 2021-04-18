- EVENTS
UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine for flouting food rules
The clarification of the penalty is part of UAE public prosecution’s ongoing campaign to ensure a secure and law-abiding society.
The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has shed light on the penalty for trading in harmful or adulterated food.
Taking to Twitter, the authority posted the warning as part of an awareness campaign on Saturday.
"Article 14 (1) of the Federal Law No 10 of 2015 on Food Safety states: Without prejudice to any higher penalty that may be prescribed in another law, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term of no less than three months and/or a fine ranging between Dh100,000 and Dh200,000, whoever trades, at any food stage, in adulterated, harmful or rotten food," the PP tweeted.
#law #legal_culture #PublicProsecution #SafeSociety #UAE #ppuae pic.twitter.com/ul6TmKKJ2B— (@UAE_PP) April 17, 2021
The clarification of the penalty for trading harmful or adulterated food is a part of UAE public prosecution’s ongoing campaign to promote legal culture among members of the society and to raise the level of public awareness about the country’s law to ensure a secure, peaceful, and law-abiding society.
