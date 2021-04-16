UAE: Up to Dh100k fine, 5-year jail term for begging

If a beggar is found to be suffering from Covid-19 and transmits the infection, the person is liable to be sentenced to jail

Begging is illegal in the UAE and anyone found guilty shall be jailed and penalised with hefty fines.

Adel Shawky, a legal advisor, said: “Article 5 of Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 states that whoever commits the crime of begging is punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of not fewer Dh5,000. The same law can be invoked on a beggar found faking injury or permanent disability, or if the person pretends to perform service to others or uses any other means of deception and deceit with the intention of influencing others to gain their sympathy.”

He added: “Whoever conducts the crime of organised begging shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of Dh100,000.”

Another lawyer, Saud Al Abdoulie, said: “If a beggar is found to be suffering from Covid-19 and transmits the infection, the person is liable to be sentenced to jail for five years and fined between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000.”