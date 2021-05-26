UAE: Up to Dh100,000 fine, 3-month jail term for indecent acts in public

Federal public prosecutors put out tweets to create further awareness about public morality

Residents indulging in indecent acts or those violating principles of public morality would face a fine of up to Dh100,000 and a three-month jail term, UAE’s federal public prosecutors have warned.

The Federal Public Prosecution tweeted that whoever publicly performs an indecent act would be subject to a fine of between Dh1,000 and Dh50,000.

The prosecutors explained that pursuant to Article (358) of the Federal Penal Code, any repeated incident of public indecency would be punishable by imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine not more than Dh100,000, or one of the two.

They added that the same punishment would apply to a person who makes any statement or indulges in an act that violates the principles of public morality.

"Whoever commits any disgraceful act with a female or a male aged less than 15 years, even in a private place, shall be imprisoned for no less than one year," the officials warned.

The public prosecutors regularly circulate these awareness messages on social media platforms to further enhance awareness and instil discipline among the public.

