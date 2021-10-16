News
UAE: Up to 5 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for destroying property

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 16, 2021

Highest penalty given to offenders who operate in gangs of at least three

The UAE Public Prosecution has stated that destruction of property is a crime that can cost defendants up to five years in prison.

According to a recent video on their official handle, the crime can also carry an up to Dh10,000 fine.

"Whenever demolishes or damages a property that is owned by others, whether moveable or immoveable, rendering such property unusable or no more good for use by any means shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not exceeding a year and/or fined a monetary penalty of not more than Dh10,000," the video said.

The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime results in the interruption of a public facility or an entity of public benefits or if it causes danger to the life, safety or health of people.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration not exceeding five years if the crime is committed by a gang consisting of at least three persons, according to Article 424 of the Penalties Law.




