UAE: Up to 5 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for destroying property
Highest penalty given to offenders who operate in gangs of at least three
The UAE Public Prosecution has stated that destruction of property is a crime that can cost defendants up to five years in prison.
According to a recent video on their official handle, the crime can also carry an up to Dh10,000 fine.
"Whenever demolishes or damages a property that is owned by others, whether moveable or immoveable, rendering such property unusable or no more good for use by any means shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not exceeding a year and/or fined a monetary penalty of not more than Dh10,000," the video said.
The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime results in the interruption of a public facility or an entity of public benefits or if it causes danger to the life, safety or health of people.
The penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration not exceeding five years if the crime is committed by a gang consisting of at least three persons, according to Article 424 of the Penalties Law.
