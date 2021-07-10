UAE: Up to 3 months in jail, Dh50,000 fine for driving without licence

The same penalties apply to those driving with a licence that does not authorise them to operate the same vehicle.

The Public Prosecution has reminded the public that no person can drive any motor vehicle on the road unless they hold a valid licence issued by the authorities to drive the same.

In an official tweet, the Public Prosecution said that according to Article 51 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 regarding traffic and its amendments, those who drive without a licence could be liable to a fine of up to Dh50,000 and/or up to three months in jail.

The same punishment may be given to anyone who drives a vehicle with a licence that doesn't allow them to operate the same.

The statement comes within the Public Prosecution's ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture within society. The campaign also aims to spread the culture of law as a way of life.