UAE: Up to 2 years jail term for escaping after being arrested
UAE Public Prosecution shares video on social media to spread awareness
Anyone who escapes after being arrested or while under detention in the UAE will face imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or will be remanded to custody.
In a new video posted on its social media account, the UAE Public Prosecution clarified the details of Article 280 of the UAE Federal Penal Code about escaping after being arrested or under detention.
"The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime is committed by two or more persons or by threats or violence against persons or things. The imprisonment will be for a period not exceeding five years if the crime involved the use of a weapon or threatening to use it," the video stated.
This initiative is part of an ongoing campaign by the prosecution to raise public awareness about the law.
#_ .# https://t.co/gxFRz0Wsg4 pic.twitter.com/k8TsJ0PVMe— (@wamnews) June 4, 2021
-
Weather
UAE: Fog leads to reduced speed limits in Abu...
Abu Dhabi Motorists are urged to follow the revised speed limits... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Are you getting enough vitamin D to fight...
Health experts and researchers have reiterated that getting enough... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Food Bank distributes 27,362 tonnes of food...
The initiative was launched to distribute surplus food to those in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into...
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs. READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,062 Covid cases, 2,035 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mixing of Covid vaccines: 6 countries that...
Several countries have opted to mix different brands of Covid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail term for escaping after...
UAE Public Prosecution shares video on social media to spread... READ MORE