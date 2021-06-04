News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail term for escaping after being arrested

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 4, 2021
UAE Public Prosecution shares video on social media to spread awareness


Anyone who escapes after being arrested or while under detention in the UAE will face imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or will be remanded to custody.

In a new video posted on its social media account, the UAE Public Prosecution clarified the details of Article 280 of the UAE Federal Penal Code about escaping after being arrested or under detention.

"The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime is committed by two or more persons or by threats or violence against persons or things. The imprisonment will be for a period not exceeding five years if the crime involved the use of a weapon or threatening to use it," the video stated.

This initiative is part of an ongoing campaign by the prosecution to raise public awareness about the law.




