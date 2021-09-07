UAE: University launches programme to help govt, business leaders unlock potential of AI

It will support the nation's long-term strategy to become a global leader in artificial intelligence

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched an executive programme designed to help UAE's government and business leaders unlock the potential of AI for socio-economic growth across the nation.

The programme will enable enrollees to ensure smart management, increased efficiencies and enhanced productivity across sectors.

It will also promote greater engagement on AI between government, business, and the scientific community to accelerate the development of future industries in the UAE and support the nation's long-term strategy to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Comprising six courses, it will be delivered by instructors from world-leading academic institutions, executives from global multinationals, and the university's own faculty.

"Today's unveiling of the MBZUAI Executive Program illustrates, once again, the determination of the United Arab Emirates to position itself at the forefront of the technologies and innovations shaping the global economy," said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees.

"This depends not only on world-class scientific research but also on close collaboration between all stakeholders, be they government, business, investors, the scientific community, or the public. Tailored to the needs of some of the UAE's most senior government and business executives, the programme empowers decision makers in all industries to harness the benefits of AI in forging the future success of their respective organisations."

Artificial intelligence is central to the UAE's national and economic growth agenda, with the potential to unlock significant new growth from established industries as well as pave the way for entirely new business models and innovative technologies, he added.

All industries and economic sectors would benefit from the new Executive Program, he said, which underscores the UAE's commitment to foster economic growth locally and promote AI as a force for good globally.

The programme will provide access to some of the AI industry's most respected names. These include Eric Xing (President of MBZUAI); Sir Michael Brady (Professor Emeritus, University of Oxford); Daniela Rus (Director, MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory); Michael Jordan (Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor, University of California, Berkeley); Dr Kai-fu Lee (Chairman & CEO, Sinovation Ventures) and more.

MBZUAI President Eric Xing said: "Decision makers who understand AI-powered technologies and processes will be at the vanguard of sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, energy, urbanisation, transport, defence and more. To ensure that the UAE plays a leading role in shaping the industries of the future, it is imperative that our government and business decision makers actively engage with AI learning. I strongly believe that this new programme will give these leaders that competitive edge."

The programme's first cohort, of around 40 senior executives, will undergo 12 weeks of online practical courses, as well as seminars on the business, ethical and policymaking dimensions of the AI industry.

The deadline for registration is October 7, with classes set to begin on October 23.

The programme's six courses include: An Introduction to AI; AI, Machine Learning and the Economy; Visual Cognition and Intelligence; Lingual Cognition and Intelligence; The Future of Robotics; and AI Ethics and Policymaking.