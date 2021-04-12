- EVENTS
UAE: Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence extinguishes massive blaze in industrial area
No casualties were reported in the incident.
The Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department, on Monday, managed to control a fire that broke out in one of the warehouses in the Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in the emirate.
Firefighting teams of the Civil Defence Department, with the support of Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence departments, successfully put out the blaze, no casualties were reported.
News
Education
Government
Coronavirus Pandemic
Rest of Asia
Rest of Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Energy
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli