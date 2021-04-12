News
UAE: Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence extinguishes massive blaze in industrial area

Web Report/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on April 12, 2021
No casualties were reported in the incident.

The Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department, on Monday, managed to control a fire that broke out in one of the warehouses in the Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in the emirate.

Firefighting teams of the Civil Defence Department, with the support of Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence departments, successfully put out the blaze, no casualties were reported.




