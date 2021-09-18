UAE, UK sign climate action agreement

The partnership seeks to deliver on the Paris Agreement and support the COP26 goal of accelerated response.

The UAE and the UK have agreed to strengthen their cooperation to accelerate climate action and environmental protection.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday, ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit, which is scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, inked the document on behalf of the UAE, while Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa, represented the UK.

The agreement states that a strong, decisive climate action can be an engine for economic growth and sustainable development, which is aligned with the UAE’s recently launched Principles of the 50.

The MoU stipulates a framework for wide-ranging cooperation among government entities, companies and research agencies in support of the COP26 goals.

The UAE and the UK have promised to work together to deliver on the Paris Agreement by reducing emissions to keep 1.5 degrees within reach; facilitating greater action on adaptation; mobilising finance for climate action; and collaborating on pathways to low emission and climate-resilient growth.

Al Jaber said: “Fifteen years ago, the UAE made a strategic decision to invest heavily in innovation and low-carbon energy, especially renewables, in partnership with other countries. In the UK, we were an anchor investor in some of the country’s largest wind projects — including Dudgeon and the London Array — that have helped make Great Britain the world’s leading market for offshore wind energy.”

He added: “Today’s MoU, on the eve of the UN climate summit in Glasgow, builds on our long-standing partnership with the UK, including on environmental cooperation and investment. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration across all sectors to help support and realise the bold ambitions the UK has outlined for COP26.”

The UAE was the first country in the region to ratify and sign the Paris Accords and the first in Mena to set an economy-wide reduction in emissions by 2030, as part of its second Nationally Determined Contributions.

The agreement with the UK focuses on facilitating the exchange of information on policies, programmes, regulations, and business models that support joint efforts on climate action.

It will better enable research and development; promote investments and the adoption of technology; and support private sector collaboration.

November’s UN climate summit will see the official launch of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), co-founded by the UAE and the US, with endorsement from the UK’s COP presidency.

