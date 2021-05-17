- EVENTS
UAE: Two million meals distributed during Ramadan in Dubai
Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department distributes over Dh23m worth of food to people across Dubai and the Northern Emirates
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai distributed more than two million fresh meals to beneficiaries in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during the holy month of Ramadan.
The distribution was carried out in 20 main areas and 137 distribution points in cooperation with the Dubai Charitable Society, Beit Al Khair Society, Dar Al Ber Society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent Authority — Dubai, the Khalifa bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.
Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD in Dubai, said the initiative saw many individuals and institutions coming together during Ramadan to help those in need, which reflects the spirit of solidarity and compassion in the UAE community.
He praised the efforts of the teams that worked together with the IACAD to implement the humanitarian project. He explained that Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approved the mechanism for distributing the Ramadan meals, while the IACAD headed the team supervising the distribution process in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Economy and Watani Al Emarat Foundation. The team jointly worked with charitable societies to oversee the distribution, which helped in overcoming challenges and surpassing the initial target, he added.
Over Dh23 million worth of food was distributed to people across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
Mohammad Musabbah Dahi, acting executive director of the Charitable Work Sector, said that a stream of donations poured in from individuals and institutions during Ramadan to help underprivileged people across the country. The donations were channelled through charity organisations. He urged the public to continue providing humanitarian assistance to disadvantaged people after Ramadan in compliance with the precautionary measures outlined for donations.
Dahi said the cooperation between local authorities to implement the initiative reflects their commitment to the values of social responsibility and giving. He thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the project.
