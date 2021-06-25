UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get their Golden Visa

Both doctors express happiness and gratitude on receiving the visas

It's not only allopathy doctors who are being granted the UAE Golden Visa, Ayurvedic doctors in the country have also been given the privilege.

Two Ayurvedic doctors from the southern Indian state of Kerala are the latest recipient of the Golden Visa. Dr Shyam Vishwanathan Pillai and Dr Jasna Jamal were granted Golden Visas by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Dr Shyam Vishwanathan, CEO of Vaidyashala at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Abu Dhabi, was granted the Golden Visa under the medical professionals and doctors category on June 17.

“My sincere gratitude to the rulers and policymakers of UAE for the kind support to Ayurveda and Ayurveda practitioners,” Dr Shyam told Khaleej Times.

“I truly appreciate their vision in integrating the Ayurveda for the wellbeing of UAE residents and at the same time keeping in place strong measures to ensure the quality delivery of Ayurveda practice,” he added.

Dr Shyam, who belongs to Kollam in Kerala, came to Dubai in 2001. “After I completed my MD in Ayurveda, I received a platform in Kempinski Hotels, in 2001, to integrate Ayurveda therapies in their wellness and spas. However, I later realised that Ayurveda was not a recognised system of medicine in the UAE, though there was a great demand for it. Ayurveda got recognised as an (alternative) medicine treatment in UAE in 2002, under the department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine of the Ministry of Health. I was lucky to receive my first MOH license in UAE in the same year,” said Dr Shyam.

A resident of Al Mamzar in Dubai, Dr Jasna Jamal was given the Golden Visa on June 24. “By the Grace of God, I have been honoured with Golden Visa. It is a great pleasure. Alhamdulillah. I sincerely thank the UAE leaders for this wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Dr Jasna hails from Thrissur in Kerala. She moved to the UAE 12 years ago soon after getting married to Shaju Kader, an architect in Dubai. She has over 16 years of experience in Ayurveda in India and UAE and established her own Ayurveda clinic in Al Mamzar. She is thankful to the authorities for giving importance to the Ayurvedic practices.

