UAE: Two Indian homeopathic doctors get 10-year Golden Visas

Doctors praise UAE leadership for recognition and honour.

The Dawoodi Bohra community in the UAE has welcomed the news of one of their homeopathic doctors being awarded the 10-year Golden Visa.

Dr Hasnain Motiwala, 34, is the first homeopathic doctor in the UAE from the community to receive the Golden Visa.

“This is truly a moment of pride for my family and for my community in the UAE. I would sincerely like to thank the UAE government and the leadership for this recognition and for giving me this honour,” said Dr. Motiwala.

A passionate homeopath, dedicated physician and frontline worker, Dr. Motiwala completed his graduation from the renowned Motiwala Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in India. His success in the management of paediatric cases drew him to pursue his post-graduation in paediatrics from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Dr Motiwala has been successfully practicing in the UAE for the past seven years. He has treated many young and old patients for skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis and chronic diseases like diabetes, among others. Known for his positive attitude and pleasing demeanour, Dr Motiwala is popular in the Bohra community. On an average he receives around 15-20 patients daily, mostly through referrals.

He is currently practicing at Al Diyafa Modern Medical Centre and Aqua clinic in Dubai.

Dr Motiwala is all praise for the UAE healthcare sector and its developments. He believes it is evolving at a fast pace, and as a medical professional, he feels fortunate to have the privilege to practice in a country as diverse and dynamic as the UAE, which he has had the good fortune of calling home for many years. Through his journey he hopes to inspire budding medical students to pursue homeopathy and continue setting higher benchmarks in this field.

Another homoeopathic doctor from India, Dr Anupriya Batra was also recently awarded the UAE Golden Visa for her service in the field of homoeopathic medicine.

“I am grateful to the leaders of the UAE for this opportunity and the officials for their assistance with my visa application and for the recognition of homoeopathy professionals,” Dr Batra said.

“This recognition by the visionary leadership of the UAE would go a long way to establish homoeopathy as a pioneering system of alternative healing,” she told Khaleej Times.

Hailing from Khanna in Punjab, India, Dr Batra is currently working with Dr. Batra’s Homoeopathic Clinic in Al Nahda, Dubai. “The entire process of Golden Visa application is streamlined and I received the visa quickly,” she added.

Dr. Batra is a BHMS Graduate from Sri Guru Nanak Dev Homoeopathic Medical College, Ludhiana, affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Science, Faridkot in Punjab.

She is known to have sound knowledge and experience in treatment of acute and chronic health problems using classic homoeopathic treatment system. She specialises in skin ailments, respiratory ailments, female disorders, urinary problems, auto-immune disorders, alopecia and lifestyle disorders.

